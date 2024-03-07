India, US renew vows to fight terrorism, promote security

NEW DELHI: India and the US have reiterated the need to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks to justice.

“India and the US have called for the perpetrators of the ‘26/11 Mumbai’ and ‘Pathankot’ terrorist attacks to be brought to justice. They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including the groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qaida, ISIS (Daesh), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” according to the joint statement released after the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue on March 5, 2024, in Washington DC.