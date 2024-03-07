India, US renew vows to fight terrorism, promote security

NEW DELHI: India and the US have reiterated the need to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks to justice.
“India and the US have called for the perpetrators of the ‘26/11 Mumbai’ and ‘Pathankot’ terrorist attacks to be brought to justice. They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including the groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qaida, ISIS (Daesh), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” according to the joint statement released after the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue on March 5, 2024, in Washington DC.
Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, coordinator for counterterrorism at the Department of State, and Ambassador KD Dewal, joint secretary for counterterrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, led their respective delegations.
In addition to this, the US and India emphasized the extraordinary value and durability of the US-India comprehensive global and strategic partnership. The two sides renewed their commitments to countering terrorism and promoting regional security as an integral part of their broader bilateral cooperation.
Both the sides reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security. Countering terrorism remains an important element in ensuring prosperity and peace for Americans, Indians and global citizens.
The two nations also reviewed emerging threats and tactics in terrorism, including the use of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, international movement of terrorists, terrorist recruitment, the financing of terrorist activities, and radicalisation to violence and violent extremism. The two sides committed to information-sharing, capacity-building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats.