MVA allies in huddle to seal Maharashtra deal

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), held a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with the three allies inviting Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for talks. Sources said MVA showed willingness to accommodate VBA by offering four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra against its demand for five.

MVA has called the private meeting with Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar took part. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “It was a positive meeting where every alliance partner participated. There are no differences in MVA and Prakash Ambedkar is also on board.”