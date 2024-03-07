MVA allies in huddle to seal Maharashtra deal

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), held a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with the three allies inviting Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for talks. Sources said MVA showed willingness to accommodate VBA by offering four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra against its demand for five.
MVA has called the private meeting with Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar took part. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “It was a positive meeting where every alliance partner participated. There are no differences in MVA and Prakash Ambedkar is also on board.”
Ambedkar refused to comment over seat sharing and told reporters to judge the outcome of the meeting on the basis of his smiling face. A leader familiar with the developments at the meeting said, “Prakash Ambedkar is yet to show his complete willingness to be part of MVA.”
The leader said requesting anonymity, “Unless and until, Prakash Ambedkar joins us officially, it will be early to say he is part of MVA. We are trying everything to make him part of MVA. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a fight to safeguard the Constitution written by Prakash Ambedkar’s grandfather BR Ambedkar. So, major responsibility lies on Mr Ambedkar’s shoulders.” Sharad Pawar is also trying to get Mahadeo Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha who is now part of NDA in Maharashtra.
“Sharad Pawar is in touch with Jankar. If Jankar who belongs to the Dhangar community joins us, it will be a big boost to us. Dhangar community is significant in western Maharashtra,” said a leader requesting anonymity. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur and 12th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is keen to contest on the Congress symbol while Shiv Sena (UBT) is asking him to contest on its symbol.
Aiming for RSP
Sharad Pawar is also trying to get Mahadeo Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha who is part of NDA in Maharashtra. If Jankar, who belongs to the Dhangar group joins them, it will be a big boost to the MVA.