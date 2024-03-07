NDRF ties up with ITBP to deploy rescue teams along China border

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is collaborating with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to deploy its rescuers alongside the border guarding force in high-altitude regions along the frontier with China.

This initiative aims to adequately prepare them before their deployment in the Himalayan ranges to undertake operations during disaster such as avalanches, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal stated during an event that discussions are underway with the ITBP to enable the personnel of the contingency force to be stationed in forward areas alongside the border guarding force. The plan involves establishing small teams of rescuers that can be co-located at ITBP outposts in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. Additionally, the NDRF is also consulting with the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, which guard borders with Pakistan, and Nepal and Bhutan, respectively.