PM flags ‘Sandeshkhali storm’, slams RJD’s ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar

KOLKATA/PATNA: Asserting that the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will echo throughout West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged women to roar against the atrocities and bring an end to the “misrule” of the Trinamool Congress government.

“Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. TMC is trying to protect those who are responsible for the ordeal of the women in the area. It will create a storm that will reach every corner of the state,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas.

Suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of instigating a mob to attack ED officials in Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI by West Bengal police after the Calcutta High Court’s order. Shahjahan and his henchmen were also accused by several women in Sandeshkhali of sexual harassment and land grab.