PM flags ‘Sandeshkhali storm’, slams RJD’s ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar

KOLKATA/PATNA: Asserting that the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will echo throughout West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged women to roar against the atrocities and bring an end to the “misrule” of the Trinamool Congress government.
“Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. TMC is trying to protect those who are responsible for the ordeal of the women in the area. It will create a storm that will reach every corner of the state,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas.
Suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of instigating a mob to attack ED officials in Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI by West Bengal police after the Calcutta High Court’s order. Shahjahan and his henchmen were also accused by several women in Sandeshkhali of sexual harassment and land grab.
The PM interacted with some women from Sandeshkhali brought by the BJP. In his speech, Modi tore into TMC calling it an “anti-women party” and highlighted the Centre’s schemes for women.
Reacting to PM’s statements, TMC said he has no right to speak on women’s security as BJP leaders were charged with sexually harassing female wrestlers. TMC leader Derek O’Brien claimed that 51 cases of crimes are being registered against women in the country every hour and asked the PM what he has done to improve the situation, said a report.
In Bihar, Modi tore into RJD president Lalu Prasad, who had recently claimed that the PM’s dislike for “dynastic politics” stemmed from his having “no family” of his own.
Addressing a rally in Bettiah after inaugurating projects worth `12,800 crore, PM said, “The family that brought ‘jungle raj’ is responsible for all woes of people of Bihar.”
“Those promoting dynastic rule and indulging in corruption could have even put Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia Lohia, and BR Ambedkar in shame as they never promoted their families,” he said.
“Do ‘pariwarvadi’ leaders be given the licence to loot public money?” he asked.
Family matters
