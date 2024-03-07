Raipur Diary | Climate change conclave calls for strategic actions

Enormous pay-offs in DMF projects

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) during its search operations at 13 locations linked to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund scam in the state, found the commission paid (as inducement and illegal gratification) in Korba district alone to be around Rs 500-600 crore. The Central agency probing the alleged scam found the contractors had paid the commission (illegal pay-off) to officials and political executives which was to the tune of 25-40 per cent of the contract value. “Cash used for payments of kickbacks was generated by the vendors using accommodation entries. DMF fund allocated to Korba is over Rs 2,000 crore from its inception”, ED stated.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com