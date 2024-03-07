Raipur Diary | Climate change conclave calls for strategic actions

Recognising the climate change as a major threat for the entire world, a two-day ‘Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024’ felt the need for an effective strategic action plan as one of key targets towards environment protection. The conclave emerged as a significant platform for sharing crucial information, and experiences besides scientific deliberations regarding the global challenges and adverse impacts of climate change. It was no less than a clarion call for citizens to safeguard nature. During the occasion the ‘Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change’ was launched by CM Vishu Deo Sai.
Grand show for Mahtari Vandan scheme
The Mahtari Vandan Sammelan will be organised on March 7 in every district and block headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the occasion and address the people via video conference. The CM will grace the main event in the state capital. For the first time, the eligible women beneficiaries aged 21 years and above will get Rs 1,000 as monthly financial assistance directly in their bank account. The new scheme is a part of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ in Chhattisgarh. Women and child development department will be the nodal agency to implement it.
Enormous pay-offs in DMF projects
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) during its search operations at 13 locations linked to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund scam in the state, found the commission paid (as inducement and illegal gratification) in Korba district alone to be around Rs 500-600 crore. The Central agency probing the alleged scam found the contractors had paid the commission (illegal pay-off) to officials and political executives which was to the tune of 25-40 per cent of the contract value. “Cash used for payments of kickbacks was generated by the vendors using accommodation entries. DMF fund allocated to Korba is over Rs 2,000 crore from its inception”, ED stated.
