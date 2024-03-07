Seeking justice in BJP's 'double engine' govts a crime: Rahul on rising crime against women

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the incident of two girls hanging themselves, saying that it's a crime to seek justice in these states.

On February 28, two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field days after they were allegedly raped.

The girls were found near the brick kiln they worked at in a village in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur.

"Understand the 'dual injustice' happening in Narendra Modi's double engine governments from these two incidents! "In UP, two sisters hanged themselves after they were raped. Now after not getting justice and pressure to withdraw the case, their father also hanged himself," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.