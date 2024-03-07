The Tirupati connection to Ayodhya Ram temple

LUCKNOW: In the wake of huge rush of devotees thronging Ayodhya to visit newly-consecrated Ram Lalla, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust may soon implement the system of queue management evolved by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to ensure hassle-free visits for the devotees.

The temple trust of Ayodhya had reached out to the TTD and a team from Tirupati had visited Ayodhya in February to demonstrate their queue management system. The authorities meeting would ensure better management of pilgrims who throng the temple in hordes on a daily basis.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which has decades of experience in successfully managing thousands of devotees every day.