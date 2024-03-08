7 Punjab, Haryana youths inducted into Russian army seek govt’s help to return

CHANDIGARH: Seven youths from Punjab and Haryana who went on a tourist visa to Russia have appealed to the Centre to help them return to India safely, saying they have been forcefully inducted into their armed forces to fight with Ukraine.

Their families are demanding that their children be rescued from the conflict zone. The Punjab government on Thursday wrote a letter to the ministry of external affairs requesting that the youths be brought back safely. In a video that went viral on platform ‘X’, the seven youths, visibly dressed in Russian soldiers’ uniforms, pleaded to the Indian government to bring back them.