8 get death sentence for 10-year-old triple murder, dacoity case in Bareilly

LUCKNOW: A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Thursday awarded death sentence to eight persons, including two women, in connection with a 10-year-old triple murder case. Nine people have been convicted in the case, and one of them, a jeweller, has been given a life sentence.
According to a court officer, the murder took place during a dacoity in the house of an Income Tax department inspector in 2014. During the dacoity bid in Suresh Sharma Nagar in Bareilly, the I-T officer’s mother, brother and sister-in-law were murdered by the members of the Chaimar Hassen gang.
Special Fast Track Court Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar awarded the death sentence to eight members of the Chaimar Hassen gang, identified as Wajid, Haseen, Yasin alias Zeeshan, Nazima, Hashima, Sameer alias Sahib, Zulfam and Fahim.
Assistant District Government Advocate (ADGA-Criminal) Digambar Patel said that plaintiff Ravikant Mishra, an inspector in the I-Tax department in Pilibhit, had left home for his official work at 9 am on April 21, 2014. When he returned home on April 23, he found the main gate of his residence locked from the inside, the window in the gallery opened with its grill removed, and the door to the terrace unlocked.
When the officer looked inside from the roof of an adjoining under-construction house, he saw the body of his 70-year-old mother, Pushpa, lying near the stairs, the ADGC said. The bodies of his brother Yogesh and and sister-in-law Priya were found in the bedroom while the house was lying ransacked.
During the investigation, police found that the accused had broken into the house at night through the neighbouring under-construction house by removing the window’s grill. When Mishra’s mother woke up due to the noise, the dacoits killed her by hitting on the head with a brick. They then killed his brother and sister-in-law with a crowbar and brick.
On a tip-off, police raided some camps on May 2, 2014, on the banks of a river in Umaria village of Bithri. They found silver coins, some papers, and a purse, all of which Mishra identified as his family’s belongings. When photographs of the convicts were published in newspapers, it was found that some used to roam around under the garb of vegetable sellers to take stalk of the place.
