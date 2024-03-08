8 get death sentence for 10-year-old triple murder, dacoity case in Bareilly

LUCKNOW: A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Thursday awarded death sentence to eight persons, including two women, in connection with a 10-year-old triple murder case. Nine people have been convicted in the case, and one of them, a jeweller, has been given a life sentence.

According to a court officer, the murder took place during a dacoity in the house of an Income Tax department inspector in 2014. During the dacoity bid in Suresh Sharma Nagar in Bareilly, the I-T officer’s mother, brother and sister-in-law were murdered by the members of the Chaimar Hassen gang.

Special Fast Track Court Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar awarded the death sentence to eight members of the Chaimar Hassen gang, identified as Wajid, Haseen, Yasin alias Zeeshan, Nazima, Hashima, Sameer alias Sahib, Zulfam and Fahim.

Assistant District Government Advocate (ADGA-Criminal) Digambar Patel said that plaintiff Ravikant Mishra, an inspector in the I-Tax department in Pilibhit, had left home for his official work at 9 am on April 21, 2014. When he returned home on April 23, he found the main gate of his residence locked from the inside, the window in the gallery opened with its grill removed, and the door to the terrace unlocked.