Assam jail official arrested after spy-cam pen, smartphone seized from Amritpal Singh's cell

DIBRUGARH: The superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam was arrested on Friday over the seizure of electronic gadgets, including a smartphone, from the possession of inmates belonging to radical outfit 'Waris Punjab De', police said.

The jail official was arrested early in the morning for "laxity" and is currently at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station, an officer said.

He said the arrest was made in connection with the seizure of electronic gadgets cells of the National Security Act (NSA) detenues in the jail last month.

Among the gadgets seized from the possession of the inmates belonging to the pro-Khalistani outfit were a smartphone along with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy-camera pen, pen-drives, a bluetooth headphone and speakers.

"Reference NSA Detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam-On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of NSA block," Director General of Police GP Singh had posted on X.

Further, lawful action and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he added.