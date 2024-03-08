'BJP hatao, beti bachao': Congress on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: On International Women's Day, the Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government and said women across the country are demanding answers to questions such as why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Manipur and is "silent" on allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers against a BJP MP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is International Women's Day today and "we don't expect the prime minister to do anything beyond paying salutary tributes to women".

"Nevertheless, here are some key questions that women across the country are asking him: Manipur has been in a state of virtual civil war since last year, and women have been among the most affected victims. Videos have emerged of women being assaulted and paraded naked - in a state that is experiencing a double-anyay regime of BJP in the state and the Centre. Why has the Prime Minister not even bothered to visit the state?" he said in a post on X.

"The prime minister has been conspicuously silent on the severe allegations of harassment levelled by women wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," Ramesh said.

What is the prime minister's stance on this issue and does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of 'Modi ka Parivar', the Congress leader asked.

"Modi hain to mehengai hain! There has been a rapid rise in the prices of food and essential items. Does the prime minister have a plan to shield households from the brunt of this price rise?" Ramesh said.