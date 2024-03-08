Body of Keralite will be brought back from Israel

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of Pat Nibin Maxwell from Kerala, who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a missile fired by the Hezbollah in northern Israel, will be brought back to India.

Two other Indians working with Maxwell also suffered injuries, and one of them is in hospital while the other has been discharged.

Consul General of Israel to South India Tammy Ben Haim told this daily that they are coordinating with Israeli authorities to ensure Maxwell’s body is brought home soon. She also said that she would be visiting Tammy’s family when the body arrives, and will participate in the last rites. Asked about the safety and protection of the thousands of workers still in Israel, she said, “The Israeli authorities are ensuring protection for all Indians, just like they are doing it for all the expats in Israel.’’