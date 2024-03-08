Breaking the glass ceiling: 175% rise in female students getting agri education

NEW DELHI: The number of female students enrolling in agriculture-related courses has seen a 175 per cent jump in the past eight years, according to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) data.

Presently, 76 agricultural educational institutions in the country have a total intake capacity of 47,000 students. According to the data, 8,360 (23 per cent) female students were in agricultural institutions. By 2023, the figure stood at 23,030 (49 per cent).

Moreover, female students have fared better than males in terms of winning medals in agriculture. “Our data shows that 90 per cent of academic medals have gone to female students in last eight years,” said Dr RC Agrawal, deputy director general of agricultural education at ICAR.