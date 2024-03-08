Can't crack JEE, I quit: 16-year-old aspirant from Bihar kills self in Kota

KOTA: "Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming poison in his paying guest here, police said on Friday.

The body of Abhishek Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday morning. It is suspected that he died late Thursday night, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.

"Papa Mere se JEE Nahi Ho Payega, Sorry, I quit. (Papa I will not be able to crack JEE, Sorry I quit)," said the suicide note recovered from his room, the officer said.

The matter came to light after his parents raised an alarm as he was not responding to their repeated phone calls. They asked the paying guest caretaker to check on their son, the CO said.