Hopefuls hold hectic parleys ahead of BJP list

Probable allies, including TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan, and the existing ally LJP(R) led by Chirag Paswan, reportedly held discussions in Delhi with BJP leaders regarding alliance and seat-sharing. Chirag Paswan, a day before the BJP CEC meeting, also met Nadda to discuss his party’s claim on six seats.

Naidu arrived in Delhi on Thursday amidst speculation about a possible alliance with the BJP for the general elections. Previously, the TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance but withdrew from the alliance in 2018 during his tenure as the state’s Chief Minister.

Sources within the BJP revealed that meetings were held with leaders from several states including Bihar and Maharashtra to discuss seat-sharing issues and finalise candidates.