I feel like I'm still in jail: Acquitted former DU professor G N Saibaba

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a Maoist links case, said he still feels as if he is in a jail cell after spending seven years in prison.

He was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday, two days after his acquittal.

Addressing a press conference here, Saibaba recalled his "jail ordeal" and even got emotional as he spoke about what his family went through in the last seven years.

Saibaba was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.