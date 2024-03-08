Tribunal dismisses Congress plea to stay action against bank accounts, party to move HC

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the Congress party, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday rejected its plea to stay action against its bank accounts. However, the party said that it would move the High Court at the earliest seeking relief.

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen on February 16 over an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for the 2018-19 FY as recovery over a 45-day delay in filing returns and cash contributions from its lawmakers.

Though senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, who appeared for the Congress, requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the party could approach the High Court, the bench refused the plea. The tribunal said that it does not have such a provision or prayer before it.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tankha said that the party is moving the High Court at the earliest. Democracy needs to be saved to ensure a level playing field for political parties, he said.

“We are disappointed with the order of the tribunal. They have denied us the standard order. We are a national party and we very well argued our case and the case was to come for final hearing in April. They took away Rs 135 crores unceremoniously so that we were put at a disadvantage in the coming election which will be notified in a couple of days,” said Tankha.