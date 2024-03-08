Indian delegation visits Kabul, meets foreign minister, ex-President Karzai

NEW DELHI: An Indian diplomatic delegation has visited Kabul and held talks with Afghanistan's foreign minister as well as former President Hamid Karzai.

"The delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran). India had opened a technical mission in Kabul in June 2022 and since then the mission is facilitating and coordinating our ongoing humanitarian assistance endeavours," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During the visit, the delegation had meetings with senior Afghan authorities, representatives of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and members of the Afghan business community.

"The delegation held discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and also discussed use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders," added Jaiswal.