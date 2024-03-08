Indian delegation visits Kabul, meets foreign minister, ex-President Karzai

NEW DELHI: An Indian diplomatic delegation has visited Kabul and held talks with Afghanistan's foreign minister as well as former President Hamid Karzai.
"The delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran). India had opened a technical mission in Kabul in June 2022 and since then the mission is facilitating and coordinating our ongoing humanitarian assistance endeavours," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
During the visit, the delegation had meetings with senior Afghan authorities, representatives of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and members of the Afghan business community.
"The delegation held discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and also discussed use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders," added Jaiswal.
India has had historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people and these longstanding linkages will continue to guide the approach towards the country, he said.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, had spoken about the delegation's visit to their country and also of the interaction they had with the Afghanistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi.
"Economic and transit issues were discussed comprehensively. Calling the relations between India and Afghanistan historic, Mr JP Singh had said that India provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in various areas in the past two and a half years. He also commended our efforts in ensuring overall security and stability and countering narcotics," said Balkhi.
India is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan via Chabahar port and with Afghanistan’s balanced foreign policy there is need to strengthen political and economic ties, said Balkhi, adding that the Indian government can provide useful consultations to Afghanistan.