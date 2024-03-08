Madhya Pradesh: Sops galore to boost religious tourism

He also announced formation of Chitrakoot Development Authority to further speed up development of Chitrakoot in a coordinated manner. The CM’s latest announcements were in line with his resolve to develop places linked to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna’s life into major pilgrimages across MP.

Addressing the event in Chitrakoot, Yadav said “Earlier, Shankaracharya was not allowed to land in an Arab country when he was on his way to America, and Congress was in power in India at that time. Our Shankaracharya and our culture were disrespected. But our PM has now raised the country’s honour the world over and told the ruler of Abu Dhabi (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi) that our people are unable to worship there. The Sheikh responded by allotting as much land as needed for the construction of a grand temple and we got an opportunity to build a temple there.”

Yadav was referring to the construction of the BAPS Hindu temple at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) built by the Swaminarayan Sanstha on 27 acres of land.

Later in the day while addressing another program in eastern MP’s Singrauli district, the CM announced construction of Airport and Stadium in Singrauli.