Madhya Pradesh: Sops galore to boost religious tourism

BHOPAL: Out of the multiple projects launched under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Srinagar on Thursday, four projects worth Rs 118.72 crore pertained to Gwalior, Chitrakoot, Amarkantak and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav joined the program from Hindu pilgrimage town Chitrakoot in Satna district in Vindhya region. Ahead of the Election Commission of India (ECI) declaring the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls, the MP CM also announced a slew of development works to harness the religious tourism potential of Hindu pilgrimages in the state.
“Riverside Ghats, including Bharat Ghat, Vishram Ghat and Raghav Prayag Ghat in Chitrakoot will be developed and rejuvenated at Rs 27 crore cost. This will not only further boost the religious tourism potential of the religious town Chitrakoot, but also benefit the 200 Kewat (boatmen) families residing in Chitrakoot,” Yadav said.
“While Rs 50 crore worth development works have already been unveiled for Amarkantak (the origin of sacred river Narmada in Anuppur district), development works worth Rs 25 crore are being announced here for the Maa Pitambara Peeth in Datia district of Gwalior-Chambal region,” Yadav added.
Further, Dr Yadav announced starting a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Chitrakoot and a four-lane road to connect the MP and UP parts of Chitrakoot.
“All encroachments will be removed from Chitrakoot town, including those from the Parikrama Path for ensuring unhindered development of the religious pilgrimage, where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman are believed to have spent more than 11 years of their exile period.”
He also announced formation of Chitrakoot Development Authority to further speed up development of Chitrakoot in a coordinated manner. The CM’s latest announcements were in line with his resolve to develop places linked to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna’s life into major pilgrimages across MP.
Addressing the event in Chitrakoot, Yadav said “Earlier, Shankaracharya was not allowed to land in an Arab country when he was on his way to America, and Congress was in power in India at that time. Our Shankaracharya and our culture were disrespected. But our PM has now raised the country’s honour the world over and told the ruler of Abu Dhabi (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi) that our people are unable to worship there. The Sheikh responded by allotting as much land as needed for the construction of a grand temple and we got an opportunity to build a temple there.”
Yadav was referring to the construction of the BAPS Hindu temple at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) built by the Swaminarayan Sanstha on 27 acres of land.
Later in the day while addressing another program in eastern MP’s Singrauli district, the CM announced construction of Airport and Stadium in Singrauli.