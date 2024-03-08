Mumbai Diary | Ajit Pawar’s allies eye BJP alliance

A storm is brewing within the NCP led by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. Some ministers and MLAs close to Pawar have decided to explore alternative channels with the BJP if the BJP continues to pressure him further regarding Lok Sabha seat sharing and ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections. NCP ministers close to the deputy chief minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, have formed a group with 12 NCP MLAs who are prepared to join the BJP if they receive concrete assurance of a BJP ticket for the Maharashtra state assembly elections scheduled in October 2024.

Sena ministers face internal threats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena ministers in Mahayuti, faces trouble from within their own party MLAs who regularly threaten them. These MLAs threaten to complain against the ministers to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde if their project files are not approved. They also threaten to withdraw support, claiming, ‘You are ministers because of us.’ One of the troubled ministers remarked that most of these MLAs bring up issues such as officer transfers, which are beyond their jurisdiction, or contractors’ files, with the sole intention to seek personal gain.

Vinod Tawde’s rising political journey

In the Maharashtra state assembly elections, the state BJP leadership denied a ticket to former minister Vinod Tawde in 2019. Despite this setback, Tawde addressed a press conference with teary eyes, stating his intention to introspect on the reasons for being denied the ticket. However, Tawde did not lose heart; instead, he continued working diligently for the party. He was subsequently appointed as BJP’s national general secretary and given the responsibility of overseeing key states like Bihar. Moreover, he was honoured with the task of announcing the first list of 195 BJP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com