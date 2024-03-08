Philanthropist Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, nominated to Rajya Sabha
NEW DELHI: Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding her contribution in diverse fields.
Modi asserted in a post on X that her presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to "Nari Shakti" (women power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.
Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy and education, have been immense and inspiring."
Sudha is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
She has authored several books in English and Kannada and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021.
The 73-year-old was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions in the field of social work and the Padma Shri in 2006.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)