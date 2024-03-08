Police caught on camera 'kicking' namazis in Delhi's Inderlok, suspended

In the video, the two officials are seen kicking and slapping the men offering prayers on the road. One head constable, followed by another, can be seen shouting at the men, telling them to get up and leave the area.

Locals in response blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order situation.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

With inputs from PTI