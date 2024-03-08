Rahul for Wayanad? Congress set to release 1st list today

NEW DELHI: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress met on Thursday to finalise the first list of party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The committee has finalised candidates for Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Meghalaya,Tripura, Sikkim and Manipur, among others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal and other members of the committee attended the meeting. Former party president Rahul Gandhi joined the meeting virtually.

Apart from other senior leaders, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the meeting to finalise the list.