Income Tax tribunal dismisses Congress plea seeking stay on freezing of its bank accounts

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has dismissed the Congress party's appeal to set aside the penalty imposed on it for not filing its previous I-T returns. The tribunal has also refused to release the party's frozen accounts.

In his immediate reaction, party leader Ajay Maken said the order freezing the Congress's funds was an attack on democracy as it has come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress legal cell head Vivek Tankha said he was disappointed with the order which he claimed did not follow past precedents.

There are reports that the party plans to contest the order in the Delhi High Court.