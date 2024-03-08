Weeks before Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi announces LPG price cut by Rs 100

NEW DELHI: Weeks before general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households.

Non-subsidised cooking gas price will be cut to Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital with effect from midnight of Friday/Saturday, official sources said.

Prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The reduction has been made possible because of easing of international oil and gas prices, against which domestic fuel rates are benchmarked.

However, no change in petrol and diesel prices was announced.