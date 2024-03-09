Ahmedabad Diary | Congress suspends Modhvadia’s brother

PM intervenes, saves tickets of three MPs

The BJP has unveiled its preliminary list of 15 candidates for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Sources indicate that the tickets of three Gujarat MPs initially dropped from this list were saved by PM Modi. Mansukh Vasava, a six-term MP from South Gujarat Bharuch, MP Bharat Dabhi from Patan, and Poonam Madam from Jamnagar were among those whose tickets were at risk initially, but the Prime Minister intervened to spare them. Additionally, it is reported that during a late-night meeting in Delhi, new strong candidates from the Gujarat BJP were proposed as replacements for these three MPs. However, sources suggest that PM Modi provided a lifeline to the current MPs.