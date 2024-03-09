Ahmedabad Diary | Congress suspends Modhvadia’s brother

The Gujarat Congress suspended Ram Dev Modhvadia for six years on Friday. He is the brother of Arjun Modhwadia, former Gujarat Congress President and Porbandar MLA, who has since left the party. Sources reveal that Ram Dev’s intention to later join the BJP was thwarted by his suspension. Consequently, a controversy has arisen in Porbandar regarding the Congress office. An anonymous Congress leader mentioned that “Some leaders demanded the office bearer to vacate and hand over keys, following Ram Dev’s suspension.” The dispute is expected to escalate. Three-time MLA Arjun Modhwadia joined BJP on Tuesday, stating that it was with the sole aim of strengthening the resolve of PM.
PM intervenes, saves tickets of three MPs
The BJP has unveiled its preliminary list of 15 candidates for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Sources indicate that the tickets of three Gujarat MPs initially dropped from this list were saved by PM Modi. Mansukh Vasava, a six-term MP from South Gujarat Bharuch, MP Bharat Dabhi from Patan, and Poonam Madam from Jamnagar were among those whose tickets were at risk initially, but the Prime Minister intervened to spare them. Additionally, it is reported that during a late-night meeting in Delhi, new strong candidates from the Gujarat BJP were proposed as replacements for these three MPs. However, sources suggest that PM Modi provided a lifeline to the current MPs.
New faces expected in 11 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats
After the release of candidates for 15 out of Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats, announcements for the remaining 11 seats are imminent, with discussions already held at the Delhi Parliamentary Board meeting. Sources suggest that new BJP candidates may secure tickets for four to five of these seats, potentially replacing current women MPs. Names like Shardaben Patel of Mehsana, Bhartiben Shayal of Bhavnagar, Ranjanben Bhatt of Vadodara, Gitaben Rathwa of Chhotaudepur, and Darshanaben Zardosh of Surat are under consideration for replacement. Additionally, there has been speculation that new female candidates may be given more priority for the remaining seats in the party.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com