Army to raise 2 Pinaka regiments

NEW DELHI : The Indian Army is set to significantly enhance its long-range offensive artillery capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China by raising and deploying two new regiments of Pinaka Multi Launch Rocket Systems. These long-range vectors, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will deliver a high volume of firepower precisely and swiftly deep into enemy territory.

Sources have confirmed that the raising of these regiments will be completed within this year. “The Indian Army will be raising two new regiments of indigenously developed and produced Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in the next 6-9 months,” said sources. Training for personnel in these regiments is currently underway.