BJP, SAD may declare alliance on Badal Sr death anniversary

Of the several vans fitted with LED screens, two would visit each of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. A mobile number has also been mentioned on the vans, on which the people can either register their suggestions through a voice message or drop it in a box. Asked if an alliance between BJP and SAD will benefit the saffron party, Jakhar said: “It is not about a party gaining something but about the state and its people. We are ready to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, but the masses want the BJP-SAD alliance to happen. The regional parties like Akali Dal play a crucial role in raising the demands of the locals.”

On senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh playing a key role in stitching an alliance between the SAD and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the party high command will take a final decision on that,” he said.

To another question, how soon Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former CM CaptAmarinder Singh, is expected to join the BJP, Jakhar said the joining will happen in Delhi.

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP, he said the two played a ‘friendly match.’