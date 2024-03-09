Caste census, economic mapping will 'uproot' 50 per cent reservation limit: Rahul Gandhi

"The figures from Bihar are just a small glimpse of the real picture of the country, we do not even have an idea in what condition the poor population of the country is living in," he said.

"That is why we are going to take two historic steps -- caste census, economic mapping -- on the basis of which we will uproot the reservation limit of 50 per cent," he said.

This step will "X-Ray" the country and provide correct reservations, rights and share to everyone, Gandhi said.

"This will not only help in making the right policies and plans for the poor but will also help in rescuing them from the struggle of education, earning, medicines, and connect them to the mainstream of development," the Congress leader said.

"Therefore, wake up, and raise your voice, caste census is your right and it will take you out of the darkness of difficulties, towards the light," he said.