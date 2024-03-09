Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

The Election Commission of India already had a vacancy and will now be left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Goel is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer.

On November 19, 2022, he was appointed as Election Commissioner of India and assumed charge on November 21, 2022.