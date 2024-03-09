‘Exit of one leader makes way for another in Congress’

AHMEDABAD : Amid the continuing exodus of its leaders to the BJP in Gujarat, the Congress on Friday asserted that the resignations have not affected the party but helped fresh faces and talent come to the fore.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Gujarat, the party remained vigilant about the issue of leaders defecting to the saffron party.

Addressing the concern in Dahod, party general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh affirmed that the BJP courting Congress leaders is helping some able people get the required attention.