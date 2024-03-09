‘Exit of one leader makes way for another in Congress’

AHMEDABAD : Amid the continuing exodus of its leaders to the BJP in Gujarat, the Congress on Friday asserted that the resignations have not affected the party but helped fresh faces and talent come to the fore.
While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Gujarat, the party remained vigilant about the issue of leaders defecting to the saffron party.
Addressing the concern in Dahod, party general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh affirmed that the BJP courting Congress leaders is helping some able people get the required attention.
When Gandhi addressed the people, the party suspended turncoat and former state party president Arjun Modhwadia’s brother and ex-vice president of Gujarat Youth Congress Ramdev Modhwadia for six years. As per sources, Ramdev will soon follow his brother’s footsteps and join the BJP.
Speaking to reporters in Dahod, Ramesh underscored that the departure of one individual from the party creates opportunities for countless others.
“Within our organisation, there are numerous experienced youth, women, and leaders who, for various reasons, have not yet been given an opportunity.” “It’s painful to witness individuals leaving the party, especially those who have dedicated 30 to 40 years of their lives and received significant support from the party.
Despite receiving more than their fair share, it’s regrettable that such individuals choose to depart. However, when one person exits the Congress, it paves the way for thousands of other individuals to step up,” he said.