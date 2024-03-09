Joshimath sinking victims to get a place to stay

DEHRADUN : In a significant development, the state government has adopted a flexible approach towards the rehabilitation and relocation of individuals impacted by the 2023 Joshimath land submergence disaster.
During a high-level delegation meeting between the members of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and the state Chief Secretary, several key points were mutually agreed upon pertaining to the rehabilitation of individuals impacted by the 2023 Joshimath land submergence disaster.
According to a member, “a preliminary agreement was reached on the proposal of the committee that the affected persons be shifted near Joshimath for their rehabilitation, a request which has been approved by the government.”
On Thursday, a special delegation of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti met with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjeet Sinha in Dehradun and had a detailed discussion on the main points of rehabilitation.
A spokesperson for the committee said, “During this discussion, the government showed some flexibility regarding its previous plan for the rehabilitation of the Joshimath land disaster victims.” Following a meeting convened by Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari with CS and Disaster Management Secretary, Atul Sati, they said, “During the discussion, CS Radha Raturi endorsed certain proposals we put forth concerning allocation of land for the relocation.”
Portals of Kedarnath shrine to open on May 10
The portals of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga Shri Kedarnath Dham will open on Friday, May 10 at 7 am, and on May, the puja of Bhairavnath ji will be performed at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The panch-mukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath will depart from the Panch Kedar Gaddi Sthal at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on May 6 and will reach Kedarnath Dham on May 9.