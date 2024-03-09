Joshimath sinking victims to get a place to stay

DEHRADUN : In a significant development, the state government has adopted a flexible approach towards the rehabilitation and relocation of individuals impacted by the 2023 Joshimath land submergence disaster.

During a high-level delegation meeting between the members of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and the state Chief Secretary, several key points were mutually agreed upon pertaining to the rehabilitation of individuals impacted by the 2023 Joshimath land submergence disaster.

According to a member, “a preliminary agreement was reached on the proposal of the committee that the affected persons be shifted near Joshimath for their rehabilitation, a request which has been approved by the government.”