Modi 1st PM to visit Kaziranga since ’74, to launch Rs 18,000 cr projects today

GUWAHATI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Assam on a two-day visit during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore. The PM, who landed at Salnibari near Tezpur airport in a special flight, was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Modi will become the first Prime Minister to visit Kaziranga and explore it after it was upgraded to a national park in 1974. He took a chopper to go to Panbari in Golaghat district. From there, he went to the one-horned rhino fame Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve by road. People lined up on both sides of the road and the PM waved at them.

“As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji reaches Kaziranga National Park, #ModiParivarAssam comes out in large numbers to welcome their very own family member to the World Heritage Site,” Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a video. The Chief Minister’s Office said the PM would spend the night at the World Heritage Site and explore its beauty on Saturday morning. He is expected to spend around two hours inside the park in the morning before leaving for Jorhat, which adjoins Golaghat district.