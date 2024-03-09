NMC says biometric attendance aims at weeding out ghost faculty

NEW DELHI : The National Medical Commission on Thursday said that the mandatory Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) for faculty and doctors is not to harass them but to weed out ghost faculty.

“This system is not to harass the doctors or students. It is to make sure that genuine doctors and faculty members are working in the medical college. There should not be any ghost faculty,” said Dr. (Prof.) B. Srinivas, Secretary, NMC.

Allying the fears of doctors that they will have to mark their attendance at all times, Srinivas said that the faculty must do it once a day.