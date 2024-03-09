Police officer's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note found

MUMBAI: The body of a 42-year-old police officer was found on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Beed district on Saturday morning with preliminary probe indicating that it was a suicide.

The deceased was identified as inspector Subhash Bhimrao Dudhal, attached to the Economic Offences Wing of Pune CID, said an official of Government Railway Police (GRP).

Dudhal is suspected to have ended his life by jumping in front of a running train near the Parli Vaijnath railway station on Friday night.

The body was found cut into two pieces, the GRP official said.

A signed note recovered from his pocket, with a date and time, said he was committing suicide due to family issues.

Police have as yet no clue as to why Dudhal traveled to Parli, more than 300 km away from Pune.

Further investigation is underway, the GRP official said.