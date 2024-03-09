Russia told to act against agents who lured Indian youth to join army: MEA

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly taken up with the Russian government the human trafficking syndicate issue and initiated action against agents who recruited Indian nationals as support staff of the Russian Army on false promises.

Two Indian nationals have died while many others remain in Russia, duped by agents in lure of jobs which turned out to be support staff of the Russian army. “Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.