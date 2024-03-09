Sela Tunnel to ensure all-weather connectivity, facilitate smoother movement of troops

The foundation stone for Sela Tunnel was laid by PM Modi on February 9, 2019 and the construction commenced on April 1, the same year. The first blast took place on October 31 that year.

The tunnel has been completed in just five years overcoming challenges of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The Sela Tunnel system consists of two tunnels measuring 1,003 metres and 1,595 metres with 8.6 Km approach and link roads.

The second tunnel has an escape tube adjacent to the main tunnel as per international norms. The escape tube constructed parallel to the main tube is connected with cross passages after every 500 metres. In case of emergency, this escape tube can be used for movement of rescue vehicles and evacuation of stranded people. The tunnel has been designed for a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day with a maximum speed of 80 km.

“The Sela Tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas bypassing the Sela top which will not only facilitate smoother movement of troops and supplies but also reinforces our defence capabilities in the region. Sela Tunnel will also herald a new era of economic prosperity for the Tawang region, fostering trade, tourism, employment and overall development,” a defence ministry statement said.

Earlier, the route to Sela Pass had only single lane connectivity with treacherous bends due to which heavy vehicles, container trucks and vehicles with trailers could not get to Tawang. Moreover, due to adverse weather conditions, specifically in winters, evacuation of patients was adversely affected along the existing Sela Pass. All this is now feasible with opening of the tunnel.

The Sela Tunnel system will reduce the travel distance by more than eight Km and the travel time by one hour. This tunnel is expected to improve the quality of life of the people living in the region, by providing easier access to healthcare, education and essential services in the region.

“The Sela Tunnel has been constructed using New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) which is widely accepted and used in the construction of tunnels worldwide especially for Himalayan geology. It is based on the philosophy of ‘Build As You Go’ and involves using the inherent strength of the surrounding rock mass to support the tunnel,” the statement said.