Setback to Oppn alliance as NC snaps PDP ties

SRINAGAR : Signalling the break-up of INDIA bloc and end of Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday ruled out alliance with PDP for Lok Sabha polls in J&K and launched a scathing attack on Mehbooba Mufti’s party for not following the “coalition dharma”.

However, NC has kept the door open for alliance in Assembly polls. “We have shortlisted candidates for three Valley seats and an announcement will be made at the appropriate time,” Omar said.