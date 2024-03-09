Time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan': Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the one meant to save the Constitution and the democracy.

"This is the election to save the Constitution and the democracy. This is the election to save reservation and save one's own honour. At one point of time, 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan'," Yadav told reporters at his party office here.

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution, and on the other hand, there are people who want to end the Constitution," he added.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said the people of Uttar Pradesh give a grand welcome and also bid a great farewell.

"Those who had come (to power) in 2014, they are going (out) in 2024. 10 years was the time of Hitler. He could not stay there for more than 10 years," Yadav said.

"So, his (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 10 years have also completed," he added.