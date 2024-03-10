Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi inaugurates Gwalior's record-time airport terminal

BHOPAL: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 12 new terminal buildings of airports across the country on Sunday. Two of those new terminal buildings pertained to Gwalior and Jabalpur Airports of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the event from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, the PM particularly hailed Gwalior’s achievement in completing the construction of the new terminal building of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport within just 16 months, setting a commendable precedent for rapid progress nationwide. He emphasized that Gwalior's swift development epitomizes the pace of growth in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the event physically from Gwalior.

During the event at Gwalior, a magnificent statue of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia (founding member of the BJP and also the grandmother of the current union civil aviation minister) was unveiled.