'Bigg Boss' fame Elvish Yadav says he hit YouTuber at Gurugram mall as he threatened to kill him, his family

GURUGRAM: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber in a shopping mall here posted a clarification video on Saturday claiming that the latter had threatened to burn him and his family alive.

Yadav added that the incident was "pre-planned" as the complainant, Sagar Thakur had installed hidden microphones and cameras at the place of their meeting.

Thakur, a Delhi resident, has alleged that Yadav and his accomplices "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him" when they met at the mall in Sector 53 here around 12.30 am on Friday.

Based on Thakur's complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

A day after the FIR, Yadav on Saturday posted a video on microblogging platform X and shared a clarification for the incident that transpired at the mall.

He said it is important to share the "other side of the story" and urged people to watch the video till end.

Yadav said he had met Thakur earlier for a shoot and the duo shared a healthy relationship until he took part in Bigg Boss.

He said Thakur has been harassing him for the past eight months by sharing negative posts about him after he joined the reality show.

He added that the complainant criticised him only for the sake of gaining more followers on his social media handles.

Yadav went on to add that when he called up Thakur on Thursday to sort out the matter, the latter said "he would burn me and my family alive, leading to a heated argument between us."

Thakur dared Yadav to meet him at his friend's shop in a mall where he had installed hidden microphones and cameras beforehand, the Bigg Boss fame said, adding that a fight broke out between them following another round of argument at the store.

The accused said he attacked Thakur out of provocation as he threatened to kill him and his family.

The latter refused to meet him the next day despite Yadav asking him twice and went on to lodge an FIR against Yadav, the video added.

A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media.