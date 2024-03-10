BJP Hisar MP ex-IAS officer Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday said he has resigned from the party's primary membership due to "compelling political reasons".

Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, announced his resignation on X.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh.Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.