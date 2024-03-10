Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, "High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today."

The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed.