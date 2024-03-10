Delhi L-G shares pictures of civic mess, asks CM to take action

The L-G in a series of posts expressed concern that thousands of people were living in these areas with heaps of garbage, overflowing, smelly drains, facing diseases, alleging “inaction and insensitivity” of those concerned for taking corrective steps.

“Complaints of lack of public facilities are being regularly received from each part of Delhi. In this connection, visited Golkuan Tehkhand JJ Cluster and Sanjay Colony, Okhla yesterday and witnessed the ground reality. Nothing could be a bigger example of inaction and insensitivity than this,” L-G Saxena said on X.

In another post, he said, “...its shameful that our citizen are facing such plight due to years of neglect.” The L-G said that as per reports Rs 500 crores were spent on development of these settlements.

He directed the civic authorities to immediately ensure sanitation in the settlements and provide necessary facilities there. “...its requested to the CM to take cognizance of this serious issue,” he said.

Address civic issues: CM told chief secy

Earlier, CM Kejriwal reacting to the L-G’s visit of Sangam Vihar, thanked him for undertaking the duties of the opposition and ordered Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the shortcomings within a week and submit daily action taken reports. Teams of senior IAS officers were deputed by the chief secretary to ensure proper redressal of the civic issues raised by the L-G.