Doors always open for TMC, says Congress after Mamata announces candidates for LS polls

"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements," he said in a post on X.

"The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," he also said.

Congress and TMC leaders have been engaged in a war of words in the recent past over seat-sharing in West Bengal, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party asserting that it cannot offer more than two seats to the Congress.

The Congress has two MPs from West Bengal.

The TMC is part of the INDIA bloc and has stated that the opposition parties are united in the fight against the BJP to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.