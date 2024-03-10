During Gujarat yatra, Rahul says worried over attrition

AHMEDABAD : The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi extended into Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district on the third day on Saturday. While the Congress leader was engaged in discussions with party MLAs, a significant migration from the party began. Former six-time Congress MLA Niranjan Patel from Petlad in Anand district joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP chief CR Patil. In Siddapur of Patan district, local Congress leaders and workers switched sides to the BJP in a ceremony attended by BJP MP Bharat Singh Dabhi and state minister Balwant Singh.

Besides, a wave of resignations hit the Congress in Porbandar with district unit chief Ram Odedara, and most district city committee members stepping down to announce their allegiance to the BJP.

During today’s leg of the yatra, Rahul called a meeting to address the recent wave of MLAs resigning from the Congress, engaging in individual discussions with the remaining Congress MLAs.

Expressing concern over the dwindling MLA count, a senior Congress leader said, “In Rahul Gandhi’s gathering with MLAs in Bodeli, the topic of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections defeat was broached. Some MLAs attributed the Congress’ loss to anti-BJP votes being redirected to AAP. The discussion also delved into the party’s inability to counter the AAP’s assurances.”