India signs Free Trade Agreement with EFTA

NEW DELHI: The European Free Trade Association (ETFA) was in a hurry and aiming to finalize the Free Trade Agreement with India before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. Fortunately, they were able to achieve this goal. It took almost 16 years for this agreement to come to fruition.

"We were running against the clock as we wanted to finalise the FTA before elections. We remained positive and pushed ourselves to achieve this,’’ Swiss Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda said while speaking exclusively with TNIE.

However, the agreement needs to be ratified in the EFTA Parliament, which is likely to take place in autumn of this year around september/October.

"We are innovative in Switzerland and we managed to introduce a investment pledge and a job pledge for this agreement linked to goods and market access.. But Switzerland is known for innovation and our secretariat in EFTA worked hard to achieve this,’’ Artieda said adding that they are glad to be happy to cross the finishing line first.