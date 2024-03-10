Jaipur Diary: Bhajan Lal cabinet expansion soon?

Buzz over Bhajan Lal cabinet expansion soon

Rajasthan is abuzz with speculation over an impending cabinet expansion in CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s government. A recent meeting between the CM and Governor Kalraj Mishra has intensified discussions, hinting at a BJP strategy to balance caste and regional equations ahead of LS polls. The central leadership’s approval is awaited for the anticipated inclusion of 3 to 4 ministers. Likely contenders include Jaswant Yadav, Baba Balaknath, , Gurveer Barad , Srichand Kriplani, Kalicharan Saraf and Deepti Maheshwari. Among these Kriplani and Saraf are known Vasundhara Raje supporters .The reshuffle aims to fill six vacant positions, and maintain balance in representation.

Rajasthan Tourism Dept exhibits pavilion in Berlin

The Rajasthan Tourism Department garnered significant attention in Germany due to its pavilion at ITB Berlin. Inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to Germany, P Harish and Joint Secretary M R Cineream of the Ministry of Tourism, the pavilion was adorned with splendor. Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore and Director Dr Rashmi Sharma from the tourism department were present at the event too. A scheduled road show and presentation was also organized which is targeting tour operators and media. Rathore expressed optimism that these efforts would boost tourism, particularly attracting more German tourists to explore Rajasthan.

BJP expects mass migration from Cong

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the BJP is poised to deal a significant blow to the Congress, with a wave of former Congress Ministers and MLAs expected to join their ranks. Figures like Lalchand Kataria, Rajendra Yadav, Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladilal Bairwa, Alok Beniwal, and Rampal Sharma, among others, are set to switch allegiance to the BJP. The inclusion of Congress MLA Mahendra Jeet Malviya and granting him a Lok Sabha ticket from Banswara underscores the party’s growing influence. Earlier, Jyoti Mirdha had also joined BJP. However, this influx has stirred restlessness among BJP workers, raising concerns about the party looking lot like Congress now.

