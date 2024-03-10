Nation

Kejriwal canvasses over sops for women

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promotes Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women above 18. Emphasizes financial independence, counters opposition criticism. Urges women to support AAP in upcoming elections. Scheme to be implemented post polls.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to give Rs 1,000 to all women above 18 years will make them financially independent and urged them to vote in large numbers for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal was addressing at a townhall event here organised to interact with the women following the scheme presented in the 2024-25 budget outlay of the AAP-led Delhi government.

Highlighting the importance of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Kejriwal said that it will make the women empowered in the truest sense adding that every eligible women even from the same family can avail the benefit of the scheme.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) say this scheme will spoil women. They say Kejriwal is wasting the money by giving Rs 1,000 to every woman in the city. I ask them when you waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren’t they spoilt?” The chief minister urged the women voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the general elections.

“It is your responsibility now to convince your husbands, brothers, fathers and other people in the locality to vote for the person who is working for their benefit,” Kejriwal said.

While presenting the city budget for financial year 2024-25, Finance Minister Atishi announced the new scheme under which every women who does not avail any government scheme and is not income tax payer will get Rs 1,000 a month. It will be implemented after the polls.

2024 Lok Sabha elections
Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

