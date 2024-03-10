Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra

CHANDIGARH: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday invoked the Hindu epic Mahabharata and said his party has 'dharma' with it while asking people to decide whether they are with 'dharma' or 'adharma'.

Addressing a public meeting in Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the Delhi chief minister urged people to vote for Sushil Gupta, the AAP candidate from the seat.

The AAP and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Haryana.

Under the tie-up, the AAP will contest from the lone Kurukshetra seat out of total 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Taking on the BJP-JJP government, Kejriwal said the Khattar government has "destroyed" Haryana in the last 10 years.

"Now, everybody wants the Khattar government to go. Ensure AAP's victory on the Kurukshetra seat it will follow the news of Khattar's exit," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said Kurukshetra is a pious land where the 'dharmayudh' was fought.

'Pandavas' had won it despite 'Kauravas' having everything, said the AAP convener who was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"What did Pandavas have? Lord Shri Krishna was with them," he said.